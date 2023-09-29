Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Fiji rugby support living in Orange excited by World Cup success

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 29 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like thousands of other Fijians around the world, Semisuki Kudruvi was watching live as his beloved rugby union side took down the Wallabies for the first time in 69 years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.