Like thousands of other Fijians around the world, Semisuki Kudruvi was watching live as his beloved rugby union side took down the Wallabies for the first time in 69 years.
The 22-15 win on September 18 set the Flying Fijians up for World Cup success after an opening round loss to Wales.
"We thought it would be a good game against Australia, but that the Wallabies would top the pool," Mr Kudruvi admitted.
"We felt excited after the win."
The 40-year-old has proudly displayed a flag of his country outside his East Orange home since moving to the city at the start of September.
Mr Kudruvi has lived in Australia since the beginning of 2021 and while he roots for Wallabies , his allegiances weren't split on this occasion.
"I always say my first team is Fiji and my second team is the Wallabies. I don't like All Blacks though," he said with a smile.
A former rugby player himself, Mr Kudruvi always believed they could make it past the group stage.
Now, he's hoping for even more.
"The Fijian players said their aim is to win the World Cup," he said.
"They're not just here to make the quarter-finals or semi-finals. We put our trust in the boys to make Fiji proud."
But what's next for Australia?
Calls have been made far and wide for an overhaul, with Eddie Jones' job firmly in the firing line.
"Before, Australia were right up the top when they had players like Stephen Larkham and George Gregan," Mr Kudruvi said.
"This team, I don't know what happened."
The Fijian even offered his opinion on where Rugby Australia should turn for their next head coach.
"Maybe the board need to look at Super Rugby coaches," he added.
Fiji will round out their group stage with games against Georgia and Portugal and despite the 1.45am and 6am start times, you better believe Mr Kudruvi will be watching live.
" Me and my boys stay awake," he added.
The only way the Wallabies can advance is if they win their final games against the two minnows, while hoping for Fiji to be upset in at least one of their matches.
