Central West Pregnancy and Infant Loss support group begins

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated September 27 2023 - 10:56am, first published 10:30am
Trigger warning: This story is about pregnancy and infant death. There is a photo of a deceased baby further down. If you or someone you know is struggling contact SANDS (1300 072 637) or Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636)

