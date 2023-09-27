Trigger warning: This story is about pregnancy and infant death. There is a photo of a deceased baby further down. If you or someone you know is struggling contact SANDS (1300 072 637) or Beyond Blue (1300 22 4636)
A group of mothers who share a heartbreaking life event have banded together to support women in the Central West.
One of these mothers, Kaylah Collins, has experienced this loss first hand. Her first born child, Kalin, died during the labour process when she was 40 weeks and one day pregnant.
"Kalin died in labour. He had a strong heartbeat, but we had complications that resulted in him being born still. He didn't make it," she said.
Mrs Collins had only moved to Blayney from Maroubra a few months earlier.
"I had been through this traumatic experience and I didn't know anyone," she said.
"Those days, weeks and even months after were some of my loneliest."
Mrs Collins has wanted to do something in the community to support other grieving mothers ever since.
Then she met Lilly Castor, Megan Hamlin and Jessica Crawford who have all grieved the children they have loved and lost. Fellow mother Taneisha Baker has watched love ones through this grieving process and felt helpless.
From this common bereavement, the Central West Pregnancy and Infant Loss support group was born.
"We're a group of mums who have all been through bereavement in different ways. We were at a Mothers' Day High Tea this year and we were brainstorming what we'd like to do for our community. Through this conversation, we were so driven and so connected. We decided to create what we wish we had," Mrs Collins said.
Given around one in four pregnancies end in miscarriage and over 2000 babies are stillbirths in Australia every year it's safe to assume everyone knows someone affected by pregnancy and infant loss.
"It's incredible, until this actually happens to you no one talks about it, then this whole conversation starts. It seems like it's such a big taboo," Mrs Collins said.
The PAIL group are trying to lift this taboo and give grieving families a place to talk, the short term goal is to provide support groups for all members of the family.
"We're going to have regular meetings for bereaved parents, and some just for the mums and some just for the dads, and for the grandparents too. We want to make sure it's not just the bereaved parents, but the whole community, so they can give the best support," Mrs Collins said.
"Longer term we want to put together care packages for hospital or something people can give for milestones like birthday and Christmas."
The group is looking for businesses who might like to contribute to this cause or provide a safe and quite place to meet regularly.
This Saturday at 1.30pm the Central West PAIL are meeting at the Green House of Orange in the pavilion. They're keen to meet other families who could use this kind of support. The group is committed to providing a safe environment. They're using stickers on Saturday to identify those willing to share their story and have created a safe place for people to take a minute to themselves should they need it.
Mrs Collins is lucky to have had two more babies since she lost Kalin five years ago. She still misses her son and is pleased to be able to co-create this group in his honour.
