An "outrageous" robbery at McDonald's in Orange has landed the teenage thief in hot water.
Gabriel Pollock of Moad Street faced Orange Local Court this month via an online link from Bathurst jail.
"It's just outrageous," sentencing magistrate David Day said after reading details of the crime.
The 19-year-old stole $770 in pension money from an elderly man drinking coffee in the McDonald's outdoor area off Bathurst Road on July 29, 2023.
He taunted the man and the duo exchanged punches before Pollock ran off, locking himself in a bathroom at the Ophir Hotel.
A second fight broke out and the teenager said: "I'm not giving you your money back". He slipped free as staff attempted to detain him, wriggling out of his jumper.
Police arrested Pollock several days later. He made a full admission.
"He's 19 and he's got a big knapsack full of problems on his back," magistrate Day said during sentencing.
Gabriel Pollock was convicted and placed on a six month ICO.
