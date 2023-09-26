Central Western Daily
Sever thunderstorm warning for Orange's south issued by Bureau of Meteorology

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:16pm
Areas south of Orange are being warned to brace for damaging winds and large hailstones after a storm warning was issued for the region on Tuesday.

