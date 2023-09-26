Areas south of Orange are being warned to brace for damaging winds and large hailstones after a storm warning was issued for the region on Tuesday.
The storm clouds rolled in across Orange's south around lunchtime on September 26.
Southern parts of the Central Tablelands are included in the severe thunderstorm warning issued just after 2pm.
The warning, issued by the Bureau of Meteorology, says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones in the warning area "over the next several hours".
The specific locations on the radar include Blayney and Trunkey Creek.
As a precaution, the State Emergency Service advises people should move cars under cover or away from trees; secure or put away loose items around the house, yard and balcony and keep at least eight metres away from fallen power lines or objects that may be energised, such as fences.
It's also advised to report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on power bills.
The SES says it's important those within the likely impacted areas highlighted in severe storm warnings also adhere to the following tips.
