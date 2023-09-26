Mayor Kevin Beatty and deputy mayor Jamie Jones were both backed unopposed to remain in those roles until the next local government elections, which are scheduled for September, 2024.
All nine Cabonne councillors were in attendance at Tuesday's council meeting for the mayoral elections.
The pair was elected to lead Cabonne after the last council elections at the first meeting of 2022.
Later that year, much of the Cabonne shire was lashed by devastating flooding on November 14, with Eugowra and Molong hit particularly hard. Two people were killed as a result of the disaster in Eugowra.
Described as "approachable" and a team that provided "outstanding" leadership through those tumultuous days, weeks and months post the floods, Cr Beatty and Cr Jones were both praised by councillors post the election.
"My only fear was they wouldn't stand again," Cr Marlene Nash said.
"I think, without doubt, the last 12 months have been the most challenging a mayor has faced," Cr Peter Batten added.
"And the mayor has done an outstanding job. As has the deputy mayor. Our communities were slammed by floods, they were all impacted and the way they stood up and provided leadership ... it's been outstanding, what has been provided."
Cr Jenny Weaver added: "They're approachable to the people ... and that's so important. Everyone is dealt with in a respectable manner, and I thank you for that."
Welcomed back to the chair after the election as the shire's "shiny new mayor", Cr Beatty said he was more determined now than ever to lead the shire as it gets back up on its feet post the flooding disaster.
"Personally, I'd like to thank everyone for your endorsement," Cr Beatty said in the chamber during Tuesday's meeting.
"It's an honour and privilege to lead you all and something I don't take lightly.
We'll be getting in there, boots and all fighting for what our community deserves.- Cr Kevin Beatty
"As Marlene (Nash) alluded to, we are a team. We nut things out and get them done. We make decisions and stick by them and as a result of those decisions we're progressing things.
"We'll be getting in there, boots and all fighting for what our community deserves."
Cr Jones said it has been "enjoyable to continue to progress our community" over the last 12 months post November 14, a period he believes would be "the most difficult Cabonne has ever faced".
He said before the floods there was COVID-19 and its impact, and then drought before that.
"In addition to getting on with regular work, the extra work all our staff does ... our job is so much easier knowing we have such fantastic staff," Cr Jones said.
Cabonne council general manager Brad Byrnes believes the chamber's and council staff's ability to work together will be key in the coming years to get the shire back to normal.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.