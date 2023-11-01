Every Tuesday a group of men pound the pavement across Orange and surrounds but you won't find a stitch of Lycra.
The Daybreak Ambling GuyS call themselves the DAGS and formed as a result of the COVID pandemic when exercise was one of the few excuses for leaving the house.
Made up of retired and semi-retired men from a cross-section of society, the group is about men's wellbeing and socialising as much as it's about exploring the area and a bit of fitness.
Member Jara Lovecek said its an informal group with a different walk leader each week and they choose a different walk where they can tell people about historical sites or other unique features of their chosen walk.
"It's growing by word of mouth," Mr Lovecek said.
"It is about men and men's wellbeing."
Although they come from different backgrounds and occupations with former farmers, teachers, and tradies with some hailing from Sydney and others out West, they always find something to talk about during their regular post-walk coffee held at a different cafe each week.
The Central Western Daily caught up with the group during one of these post walk coffees at Eat Botanic near the Orange Botanic Gardens.
Murray Paterson was among the original DAGS who walk at a more gentle ambling pace than some other groups such as the Thursday walking group he's also a member of and which is more exercise focused.
"It's certainly not a fast walk," Mr Paterson said of Tuesday's group.
"It started in 2021, it was a derivative of COVID.
"It was a period of time when we were locked up and there was very little social interaction and there were a few of us at that stage who got together who said we really need to go out and have an opportunity outside, get some fresh air.
"We were still allowed to walk in small groups which we did so we started it up."
He said the idea was always to do a relatively short walk of four or five kilometres so people with various health conditions would be able to join in.
"It started of with a group of about six," he said and added that the group has grown to about 25.
"It always ends with coffee and a social chat," Mr Murray said.
"It's about men's wellbeing and making sure we keep contact with each other, have social interaction and we don't just sit at home.
"Certainly it's an opportunity to meet other people they might not meet otherwise."
"We tend to alternate between Orange and Millthorpe. When we want an out of town walk it's often there, we also go out to Gosling Creek in that area, this is a popular area in North Orange too."
He said the DAGS started as a Rotary group but it has expanded well beyond that and although there are still a few Rotary members involved it's not a requirement.
Mr Lovecek said in addition to the walks they also receive an education and visit places such as Ronald McDonald House and the Waste Resource Recovery Centre where they can learn more about services in the community. Their wives and partners also join them during some of those visits.
"Today the walk leader talked a lot about the environment, about the hydrology, the water usage," Mr Lovecek said.
"It is about exercise but it is also about sort of knowing where we live in Orange and its environment.
"Every week there is a different leader.
"So far we've done 34 walks, if the weather doesn't permit we still meet and order coffee so we meet regardless.
"We started 9am on a Tuesday and we do about an hours walk, about five kilometres in that range."
When asked why they joined the group other members also chimed in with some saying "the company" others were seeking "a little bit of fitness" and another popular reason was "the coffee".
