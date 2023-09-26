Police cars have been smashed with bricks in Orange.
The masonry was allegedly launched towards Orange Police Station by a passing vehicle about 5.20am on Monday.
At least two vehicles had windscreens broken.
It's unclear if a police chase and break and enter just prior were connected, a spokesperson for NSW Police said.
Investigations are ongoing.
About 4.20am the same day an Isuzu D-max driving erratically was pursued on the Mitchell Highway but could not be stopped.
The Shell petrol station on Summer Street was entered by force about an hour later and drinks were stolen. Reports suggest the ute was later dumped.
"Anyone with information about these incidents, or dashcam or CCTV from the areas is urged to contact," a spokesperson for NSW Police said.
