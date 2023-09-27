Central Western Daily
Orange Wine Festival Night Markets to set the scene at Robertson Park

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated September 27 2023 - 12:14pm, first published 12:00pm
The iconic Night Market will make a popular return to launch and set the scene for the month-long 2023 Orange Wine Festival.

