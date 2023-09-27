Central Western Daily
Canobolas Wines owner Jonathon Mattick discusses why he bought Canobolas Smith Winery in Orange

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated September 27 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 12:30pm
Jonathon Mattick from Canobolas Wines pouring a glass of white wine for a blind tasting at the 2023 Orange Wine Show Judging at the Orange Function Centre on Monday, September 25. Picture by Jude Keogh
A love of Orange chardonnays has led an experienced wine producer to pack up his family and move from Victoria to the Central West.

