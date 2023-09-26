Central Western Daily
NSW Government mine inquiry to hold hearings in Orange near Cadia

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 26 2023 - 11:30am, first published 11:24am
A NSW Government inquiry probing potentially toxic pollution at Cadia gold mine and other Central West sites will hold a public hearing in Orange next month.

