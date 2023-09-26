A NSW Government inquiry probing potentially toxic pollution at Cadia gold mine and other Central West sites will hold a public hearing in Orange next month.
The broad investigation is examining impacts of gold, silver, lead and zinc mining on people's health along with land, air and water quality across the state.
A previous hearing at NSW Parliament House focused largely on Cadia gold mine near Orange. Managing Director Mick Dewar was questioned under oath.
Links between dust from Cadia and lead identified in drinking water and blood tests is under investigation by the NSW Environmental Protection Agency. Newcrest has consistently denied any connection.
The first public hearing outside the capital building will be held at the Orange Ex-Services Club Coral Sea Room on October 3, 2023. A hearing at Club Mudgee in Mudgee will take place the following day.
Representatives Amanda Cohn, Carter Susan, Mark Buttigieg, Greg Donnelly, Cate Faehrmann, Emily Suvall and Bronnie Taylor comprise the inquiry.
Newcrest Mining Limited and the Cadia Community Sustainability Network have made submissions to the inquiry. It's unclear who will speak at the upcoming hearing.
The Central Western Daily will provide further details as they become available.
