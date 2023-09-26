Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Opinion

Orange voted one of Australia's most hard to pronounce cities

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 26 2023 - 7:19pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Orange was recently named one of the most hard to pronounce cities in all of Australia.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.