Orange was recently named one of the most hard to pronounce cities in all of Australia.
How in the world can that be the case when it wouldn't even crack the list for the Central West?
It was online language tutors Preply.com which compiled the top 20 list based on frequency of Googling. Orange somehow finished 11th, one behind WA's Derby and just in front of Brisbane.
The list was compiled using 309 searches for such terms including 'how to say' and 'ways to pronounce' with Cairns coming out on top.
But whether you're a tree-changer who recently moved to the Colour City, or were born and bred in town, it doesn't take much investigation to find a neighbouring town that will have people debating its pronunciation.
So in recognition of Orange - pronounced just like the colour and the fruit - inexplicably cracking the hard-to-pronounce list, we at the Central Western Daily thought we would run the readers through a few of the region's actual hardest to say names.
If you ever ventured out to Tom Clyburn Oval on a sunny Saturday afternoon and were caught referring to the town as can-o-win-dra, you no doubt would have had a Tigers fan or five jerk their head in your direction to correct you.
And fair enough too. A decade ago, not only did the state government prove they couldn't say it, but they also couldn't spell it with a road sign reading 'Candwindra'.
Pronounced kuh-nown-druh, you'd be hard pressed to find someone outside the Central West who would get it right on the first occasion.
While we can understand a mispronunciation for the Centre of the Universe, it's the way with which people get it wrong that really leaves us scratching our heads.
Despite 'cuddle' being spelt completely different, it's the one which will get the biggest and most frequent laugh from those in the know.
It's actual pronunciation to save you the embarrassment in the future? Kew-dal.
The historic gold-mining town may just be the hardest to say of the lot, with debate still ongoing into its actual pronunciation.
Luhk-no or Luhk-nau? Well, according to Google, the Indian town of Lucknow would lead us to pronounce the town phonetically.
No doubt this will cause some to rejoice and others to shake their fists in anger.
One thing is for certain is the debate will rage on for generations to come.
So how did Orange end up on this list anyway?
Surely people would know how to pronounce it, given it's a word you learn in primary school?
The most reasonable theory would be that the city got lumped in together with people looking to see how to pronounce the fruit or colour.
Whatever the reason, I think it's fair to say objectively, Orange is not the 11th most hard to pronounce city in Australia.
And for those wondering, it's pronounced Orr-inj...apparently.
