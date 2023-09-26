National Party claims of political discrimination against Jacinta Price and the "no" campaign in Orange have been strongly disputed.
Price spoke on the Voice referendum alongside federal leader David Littleproud and NSW MLC Sam Farraway at Duntryleauge on Monday night to about 200 supporters.
Mr Farraway told the crowd a messy eleventh-hour venue change was required because the Orange Ex-Services Club did not want to be associated with Ms Price or "no" voters, according to multiple people in attendance.
Ex-Services CEO Nathan Whiteside told the Central Western Daily on Tuesday: "In no way was the political party 'rejected' because of a political stance.
"Quite simply it was a booking error from the group where it was not confirmed, and ultimately, the room was not available."
Just hours before the provocative claims were aired by Mr Farraway, his own spokesperson called the CWD to say the venue change was entirely due to administrative "mix-up" and politics were not involved.
On Tuesday, the same spokesperson did not respond when asked if Mr Farraway was being honest with his supporters in Orange. A representative for David Littleproud also declined to comment.
The trio has been touring regional NSW to spruik the "no" cause, including at least two previous stops in Orange. On Wednesday they travelled to Dubbo.
The Duntryleauge event was RSVP only. The Central Western Daily was unable to attend.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.