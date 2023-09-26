Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Ruth Bingham moves from Blayney Library to Orange City Library

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 26 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Although "every day is different" for Ruth Bingham, her place of work has been the same for nearly two decades.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.