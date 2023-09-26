Although "every day is different" for Ruth Bingham, her place of work has been the same for nearly two decades.
But after 18 years at Blayney Library, she finally decided a change was in order when a gap opened up in Orange following the retirement of Julie Sykes.
"I've always had an interest in the local studies side of libraries. It's a great role so I'm looking forward to it," she said.
The Millthorpe woman's journey has now come full circle after starting her career as a volunteer at the Orange City Library before she completed a degree at Charles Sturt University.
Upon graduating, a job came open in Blayney and she's enjoyed every minute since.
"Just helping people find information they haven't been able to find elsewhere," Ms Bingham said when asked what her favourite part of the role had been.
"Also helping customers with any of their inquiries, be it something to read or researching their family history."
Ms Bingham is a fan of Australian fiction and enjoys reading books by Fleur McDonald, Fiona Lowe and Sophie Green.
Working at the same place for 18 years, one develops close relationships with most who walk through the door.
Asked if she saw a lot of "repeat customers" during her days in Blayney, Ms Bingham replied "definitely."
"Over that amount of time you see children come in and over the years they've had their own families and bring them in as well," she said.
"You definitely love to see people growing up and continuing to use the library as their needs change."
It was developing those relationships which proved her highlight at Blayney and she has high hopes of forging new memories in Orange.
"It was a tough choice to move on," she said.
"I'll miss the role at Blayney but I wanted to follow the path of local studies."
Ms Bingham started her new role at the beginning of September and has enjoyed the weeks since.
