Light-filled home with plenty of style

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday September 29: 6 Tumulla Place, Blayney:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 6 Tumulla Place, or click here to discover this week's view eEdition.
Nestled within the tranquil embrace of a serene cul-de-sac, 6 Tumulla Place stands as a testament to exquisite renovation and refined living.
Listing agent, James Taylor, said this freshly renovated property boasted three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a two-car garage, promising an exceptional blend of modern comfort and peaceful surroundings. "As you approach this charming residence, you'll immediately be captivated by its picturesque setting.
"The cul-de-sac location ensures a quiet and private atmosphere, allowing you to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life," he said. "Mature trees and well-maintained landscaping add to the property's inviting curb appeal."
Once you step inside the home you'll be greeted by an interior that seamlessly marries classic charm with contemporary design.
The living spaces are bathed in natural light, creating an inviting ambiance that beckons you to relax and unwind, while the kitchen has been meticulously designed with modern convenience in mind and boasts sleek countertops, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space, ensuring that every culinary adventure is a joyous one.
Three generously sized bedrooms provide comfortable accommodation for the whole family, with each room tastefully appointed with neutral tones and ample wardrobe space, offering a serene retreat for rest and relaxation.
There is also a comfortable sunroom which is the perfect spot to enjoy that morning coffee, or to sit back and enjoy a good book on a weekend.
The fully renovated bathroom exudes sophistication with its contemporary fixtures and pristine finishes. It's a perfect oasis for a soothing bath or a refreshing shower after a long day. The laundry has also been upgraded and features a fantastic amount of storage.
James said that for those who appreciate the great outdoors, the backyard is a true delight. "The spacious outdoor area provides endless opportunities for outdoor entertaining, gardening, or simply basking in the tranquility of your own private retreat."
Additional features of this remarkable home include a two-car garage, providing secure parking and storage space for your convenience. There are also two lock-up sheds which are located in the backyard.
