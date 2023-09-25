Central Western Dailysport
Orange football: Waratahs defeat Barnstoneworth with 'spectacular' headed goal in grand final

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 25 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30pm
A diving header from Jackson Sinclair has secured Waratahs FC the Orange District Football Association A-Grade premiership in a tense derby grand final.

