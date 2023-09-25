A major Voice referendum event in Orange has been forced into a last-minute reshuffle after National Party staff seemingly failed to book the venue.
Federal leader David Littleproud, shadow minister for Indigenous affairs Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, and NSW MLC Sam Farraway are scheduled to speak to about 200 people on Monday night.
Just two hours out from start, the event continues to be promoted online as beginning 6pm at the Orange Ex-Services Club coral sea room ... but the venue says it has no record of a booking.
"Oh Dear. You Had One Job (sic)," Nationals-turned-independent Member for Calare Andrew Gee said.
"It would seem that the National Party forum advertised to be held at Orange Ex-Servies tonight has fallen over because nobody actually booked the venue.
"There must have been some surprised looks at the club this morning when they found out about it."
A spokesperson for Sam Farraway told the Central Western Daily the event will now take place at Duntryleague. Communication of the change to guests in underway.
The event is "strictly RSVP only".
