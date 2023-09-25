Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Jacinta Price Voice event moved after National Party fails to book venue

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated September 25 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 4:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A major Voice referendum event in Orange has been forced into a last-minute reshuffle after National Party staff seemingly failed to book the venue.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.