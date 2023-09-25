A drunk driver says she "doesn't remember" crashing into traffic lights and leaving the scene earlier this year in Orange.
April Marie Byron, of Milthorpe, fronted Orange Local Court in a black jacket last week for high-range drink driving.
"It's lucky she wasn't killed," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
The 29-year-old was drinking at the Hotel Canobolas with colleagues on June 29, 2023. Police say she left in her Audi A1 hatchback about 10pm, having consumed five beverages.
Byron covered about 900 metres before colliding with traffic lights on Bathurst Road. Witnesses report she immediately walked from the scene.
NSW Police attended a home about 11pm and found the woman. She said she did not remember driving, but had a headache.
Byron was taken to Orange hospital. A blood test returned an alcohol reading of 0.183.
"As to why she would think she could drive baffles me ... she may have felt good but she wasn't because she had a collision with a traffic light," Magistrate Day said.
The solicitor representing Byron said: "She doesn't actually recall diving ... its only a speculation but she may have been attempting to drive home."
April Marie Byron was convicted, disqualified for four months, and fined $1100. On returning to the road she will be required to fit an interlock device to her car.
