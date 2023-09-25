Central Western Daily
High-range drink driver 'doesn't remember' crashing into traffic lights at Orange

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 7:36am, first published 7:30am
A drunk driver says she "doesn't remember" crashing into traffic lights and leaving the scene earlier this year in Orange.

