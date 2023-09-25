The finishing touches have been revealed for an upcoming luxury hotel development in the Orange CBD.
Updated plans for the complex at 273-281 Peisley Street were published this week. Construction could begin within months.
When complete the site is slated to comprise 80 rooms, as many parking spots, a breakfast bar and business centre across four free standing buildings.
Maximum height is about nine metres. The layout includes 16 "king" suites, 35 single-storey rooms, five two-storey terraces, and 24 single-storey units.
As previously reported by the Central Western Daily, developers appear to be expecting high-roller guests.
Digital renders show patrons almost-exclusively driving cars worth more than $700,000 including Ferraris, Rolls Royces and Range Rovers. "Orange Hotel" signage is plastered across the entrance.
George Weston Foods owns the 7000 square metre block. Zapari - which describes itself as "Canberra's Most Progressive Luxury Property Developer" - lodged the design plans.
Demolition of existing buildings was approved by Orange City Council in 2021. The site now comprises large concrete slabs.
Some small trees and shrubs will be felled prior to construction, according to the development application. Five landscaping beds with ornamental trees, shrubs and ground cover will be installed.
Several major hotel developments are planned across the Colour City.
Conversion of the Australia Cinema 4 building began in November, 2022. An overhaul of Hotel Canobolas is due to begin this year.
Plans for a new motel at 16 McNamara Street were revealed in July.
