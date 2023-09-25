Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business

Orange business column features chef for gluten intolerance and Country Booths

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 25 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Melissa Young, creating a business based around gluten intolerance was a merging of two worlds.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.