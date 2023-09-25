For Melissa Young, creating a business based around gluten intolerance was a merging of two worlds.
With a "borderline celiac" husband, she was finding it difficult to access the right recipes and foods to match their needs.
But with a recently renovated kitchen and a background in catering, she decided it was time to take the plunge in a business she'd stumbled up five years prior. That led her to purchasing a license to make and sell Primal Alternative.
"What you do first is start testing all the recipes yourself so you know exactly how they taste, how they perform in the oven and get all the ingredients down pat," Mrs Young said.
"It gets to the point where you start cooking what you like, because the best thing you can do is market what you actually like."
In what was a blessing and a curse as Mrs Young found there wasn't much she didn't like.
So she decided to make different samples for friends and family and sought "absolute honest" feedback.
She then settled on making loaves of bread and cookies on a regular basis, while adding pizza bases and wraps to an "on-order" basis.
It was when Mrs Young took part in the Orange Producers Garage Sale that her business began to flourish.
"It started to take off quite quickly," she said.
"Christmas Eve market I made over $1000."
In January, the purchases died down, but things picked right back up once the holiday period was over and it's been smooth sailing ever since.
Mrs Young said the key to success was letting people try before they buy.
"I have tester cubes on the stall, because there's no point in spending $16.95 a loaf if you don't like the loaf," she said.
"There's so many people with gluten intolerance and I've really been able to build a regular client base."
You can get in touch via her website, Primalalternativebymelissay.com or via her Facebook page.
The story of how Country Booths became a business all started when Maddie Anderson was on maternity leave.
She and partner Aidan Baker moved back to Orange and shortly after they welcomed their first child was when there was a flashbulb moment.
"As you do, I started thinking 'what can we do now' because it gets a bit hard when you have a baby to go back to work," Ms Anderson said.
"I wanted to think of something we could do ourselves to work around that."
Having previously worked as a schools photographer for six years, Ms Anderson already had experience behind a lens and with a "gap in the market", she turned to the party industry.
And so, Country Booths, an "open air" photo booth business was born.
"The event industry is huge, but there's only a few other businesses similar to ours," Ms Anderson added.
"We're quite affordable and everything is so expensive as an event already, so we made it a bit more affordable so people can enjoy it, because I think it's pretty cool what we've got."
While they cater to everything from school graduations to business parties, what's kept them busy the most has been weddings.
Ms Anderson highlighted a few parts of their venture which she believed set them apart from the rest.
"We have eight different backdrops which you have free range to pick whichever one you want and they can fit about 16 people in the one shot," she said.
"(Aidan and I) are both from big families so we know how important those big shots when you shove everyone in there are. There's also a high resolution camera inside the booth, which helps if you want to print the photo off."
On top of that, they also offer some home-made props which are anything but "stereotypical".
"It's a pretty cool service," Ms Anderson added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.