The Orange wine region has overcome its "unfair moniker" as a place with "potential" according to a tasting judge with 10 years of experience.
Judging for the 2023 Orange Wine Show has been taking place on Monday and Tuesday, September 25 and 26 and on day one the lead judge was happy with what he'd tasted so far.
Officially titled the chair of judges, Adam Walls from Wine Selectors has been a judge for 10 years at regional and capital city wine shows across Australia and said Orange has surpassed its "unfair moniker".
"Being the chair of judges last year I think it's become apparent that that's a really unfair title the region should be carrying," he said.
"It does have protention but that's already been recognised and the wines of the region are superb and are rightly showing not just at this regional show but at wider state-based shows and capital city shows they are shining among the best of the country.
"Obviously each region has varieties and styles they excel at, the cool climate lends itself really well to sparkling wine production, riesling and chardonnay, sauvignon blanc is always an important wine that comes out of Orange.
"In the reds the cool climate really lends itself to pinot noir, lighter spicier styles of shiraz but also judges are looking at brackets of varieties that hail from Bordeaux, so merlot and cabernet and cabernet franc."
Mr Walls said the quality has been high this year and on Monday they looked at younger wines from the 2022 and 2023 vintages.
"They have been cooler wetter years so there have been challenges for grape growers and for wine makers but judging from what we've seen so far, and it is early days, the quality is high and that's a testament to not only the winemaking talent in the region but also grape growing and viticulture management of the region as well," Mr Walls said.
When it comes to judging he said there's a lot the experts are looking for.
"I think there's a quality in every wine that wins a gold medal and is in contention for a trophy that it has great fruit intensity, it has balance, but also it has an extra dimension that gives it a real quality and wine shows are really about celebrating the best wines that are there," he said.
"The greatest chardonnay or greatest sauvignon blanc or greatest riesling, irrespective of variety, has great balance and intensity but it has this extra quality about it.
"I think most importantly it's delicious as well, you know we are talking about a beverage we want people to drink so it has to be a great drink first and foremost."
The Canobolas Wines entries are among 320 wines from about 40 Orange producers that were judged over the two days.
Orange Wine Show Judging chief steward Jeff Byrne runs the Byrne Farm winery and said there were both visiting and local judges involved in the two-day tasting at the Orange Function Centre.
"Our judges are all from different backgrounds, whether wine making or industry like sales or people who actually sell wine and they come and they judge and give each wine a score out of 100 points," Mr Byrne said.
"That 100 points corresponds with whether the wine gets a gold medal, which means it's at the highest tier, a silver medal, bronze medal or no medal at all and that gives our local exhibitors some feedback on the wines, maybe what they can do to improve or celebrate."
Mr Byrne said each judge tastes each wine in each category individually in a blind tasting.
The top wines selected by each judge are then re-numbered and they come together in a panel to retaste those wines together and discuss the merits of each to determine the top wines in each category.
By re-numbering the wines Mr Byrne said it stops each judge from giving preference to their initial favourite.
He said there is a chair of judges, then two panel chairs were Liz Silkman from Silkman Wines and First Creek Wines in the Hunter Valley, Deb Lauritz from Robert Oatley Wines in Mudgee and each panel has five judges.
Residents and visitors will have the opportunity to taste the trophy and medal winning wines and see if they agree with the judges' decisions at the Orange Wine Show Tasting at the Hotel Canobolas on October 14.
The event is part of the 2023 Orange Wine Festival.
