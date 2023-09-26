Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Watch

Cool climate region's vintages put to the test at 2023 Orange Wine Show judging

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated September 26 2023 - 1:08pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Orange wine region has overcome its "unfair moniker" as a place with "potential" according to a tasting judge with 10 years of experience.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.