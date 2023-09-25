A driver is on the run after an alleged fuel station break-in and police chase in Orange today.
About 4.20am a Isuzu D-max driving erratically was pursued on the Mitchell Highway by officers but could not be stopped.
The Shell petrol station on Summer Street in the Orange CBD was entered by force about 5.20am. Drinks were stolen.
NSW Police believe the incidents are linked and have launched an investigation. Reports suggest the vehicles may have been dumped.
Anyone with information about these incidents, or dashcam or CCTV from the areas is urged to contact," a spokesperson for NSW Police told the Central Western Daily.
More information will be published as it becomes available.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.