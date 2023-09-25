Central Western Daily
Great Western Highway reopen in both directions after truck fire at Mount Victoria

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 26 2023 - 8:50am, first published 8:00am
A spectacular truck inferno that shut the Great Western Highway for much of Monday and caused bumper-to-bumper traffic on the only other alternate route over the mountains has been cleared.

