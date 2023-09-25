Motorists are being warned to expect significant delays over the Blue Mountains with the Great Western Highway still closed and one lane of the Bells Line of Road shut too.
Part of the Bells Line is shut at Mount Tomah for "essential roadwork" to repair part of the road impacted by a land slide during the heavy rain period NSW experienced from 2020 through to 2022.
Meanwhile, the Great Western Highway remains shut in both directions at Mount Victoria, where a lengthy clean-up and salvage operation is continuing following a truck fire.
Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.
The diversion is via the Bells Line of Road, but with just one lane operational at Mount Tomah it's making the trip east to Sydney a slow one.
Motorists are being advised to allow plenty of extra travel time.
Due to the extent of the clean-up at Mount Victoria, the Transport Management Centre says the Great Western Highway is "expected to remain closed for some time".
