Want to know how to combine fun, entertainment and learning for your kids these school holidays?
Look no further.
Orange City Council has a full range of workshops and activities to keep everyone busy during the September school holidays.
"Orange's art gallery, museum, library, youth hub and aquatic centre provide a range of children and youth programs, with special workshops always on offer for the school holidays," Orange City Council services committee Chair, councillor Mel McDonell said.
"Many children look forward every school holiday to attending our art workshops, library special story times or swimming lessons."
You can find all the activities in one place in the Orange City Council's school holiday events calendar at hps://www.orange.nsw.gov.au/school-holidays/ to see what's available, and book your spot.
Booking is required for all sessions.
Orange Regional Museum will hold a wide range of workshops inspired by the digital outdoor installation.
At the Orange library
Orange Youth Hub has a busy program with eight activities scheduled.
Spots are limited and registration is essential, to book please reach out to Rebecca Cox on 0409 764 574.
The Youth Hub will be open from 12pm until 4pm during the school holidays and is closed during public holidays. The Youth Hub will open from 2pm until 5pm on Thursday, October 5 due to the Colour Run.
Orange Youth Hub activities are funded by Regional NSW through their school holiday grants program.
At the Orange Regional Gallery
All the workshops include a tour of the current exhibition of the Orange Regional Gallery.
"All the school holiday workshops are really popular, so I encourage everyone to get organised as soon as possible to book their activities and enjoy the spring break," Cr McDonell said.
Orange Aquatic Centre will be offering Learn to Swim lessons running during both weeks.
Lessons are available for levels Preschool 1 & 2 and levels 1 to 4, as well as a breaststroke workshop for children in level 4 who have completed their freestyle skills. The centre is a mul-accredited swim school with Austswim, Swim Australia and Royal Life Saving qualified swim instructors.
To enrol, email aquac@orange.nsw.gov.au with your name and child's name as well as your full contact details.
On the Monday of the long weekend (2 October), the aquatic centre will be open from 12pm until 6pm with the outdoor 50m pool also set to open on the day.
