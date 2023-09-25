The Birds of Australia STORYBOX, the Inherit exhibition and the Ribbons, Rides and Ring Events: Agricultural Shows in the Central West exhibitions.

At the Nave Bird Printing workshop, kids aged 5 and over can create colourful prints of our local bird species and their habitats on Monday, September 25. This is followed by a Best Cake in Show workshop the next day from 10am to fuel their imagination.

Two Paper Puppets Take Flight workshops on Thursday, September 28 and Friday, October 6 from 10am will explore the topic of endangered nave bird species and create a flock of flying paper bird puppets.

A 75-minute facilitated creative writing workshop Planting Poems will guide young people in creating a series of nature-themed poems on Thursday, September 28 at 11am.

Two Build Your Own Carousel workshops will be held on Friday, September 29 at 10am and on Thursday, October 5 at 11.30am. This workshop will invite children aged 7 and over to build a carnival carousel inspired by the current Ribbons, Rides and Ring Events exhibition.