Just because there's no beach anywhere near Orange hasn't stopped a group of eager swimmers learning some life-saving lessons.
Bush Nippers has been operating in town since 2007 and although the group has seen some highs and lows with their membership numbers, there's always been one constant according to current president Adam King.
"It's not really about swimming lessons," he said.
"The intent is to get kids of all ages the confidence and skills to be safe in all water environments."
Mr King knows first hand what the group can accomplish, with his own children coming up through its ranks.
That's exactly the reason why he ramped up his involvement during the past few years.
"It's really important for us as parents and the community to teach our kids how to be safe in all water environments," he added.
"Providing a fun way to do that was a big driver for me to give my kids that knowledge and experience."
For those not familiar, the Bush Nippers concept is based off the surf lifesaving initiative which has run in coastal towns for decades.
Orange's education program is run mainly at the Aquatic Centre, as well as Lake Canobolas and Gosling Creek.
It was these bodies of water which Mr King pointed to as perfect reason for the group's ongoing success.
"We don't have any beaches here, but we do have lakes, waterways, creeks and swimming pools," he said.
"It's important that kids learn how to operate around those and understand that it is risky."
The program runs from late October until March and had roughly 35 kids take part during the 2022-23 season.
Those as young as three are able to take part, with Mr King continually impressed by the progress he sees out of the group.
"You see growth in all of the age groups," he said.
"Last year in particular, one of the groups you could see some of the kids weren't too sure about getting on a board. By the end of the season, they get around on those things without a problem."
The club is holding a sign-up day on October 15 from 9am until 10.30am at the Orange Aquatic Centre. While registrations can be done online through the orangebushnippers.org.au website, Mr King encouraged any newcomers to come down on the day and find out what kind of gear they would need and ask questions.
"It's all about getting life-long skills," the president added.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.