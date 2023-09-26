CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
On Friday Jude was at Factory Comedy for the Lehmo and Dave O'Neil show, then she went to Exploring the Collection at the Orange Regional Gallery. She also took photos at Bandaluzia - The Grace of Flamenco at the Orange Regional Conservatorium.
On Sunday Jude took some photos at the Huntingtons Disease Walk For Hope.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.