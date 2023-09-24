Central Western Daily
Diesel and Blue Doggie Daycare & Grooming wins top gong at 2023 Business Orange Award

By Staff Reporters
September 24 2023 - 6:00pm
Danielle Haase stumbled on Orange by chance six years ago. She is now the owner of its most "outstanding" business.

