Playing on the hallowed turf of Penrith Stadium in front of 20,000 adoring fans is an experience reserved for very few with some lucky Orange students among them.
Orange Anglican Grammar School (OAGS) won an NRL competition to send two under 10s teams to Sydney for the qualifying finals match between Penrith Panthers and New Zealand Warriors.
As part of the experience they got to participate in activities at the stadium and play two games of league tag on the field before the first grade game.
The match was played in front of 21,525 fans with the stadium heaving and generating one of the best atmospheres of the season.
Student Mollie Esson said the noise, especially from a drummer and trumpet player in the crowd, made her day.
"We got to play league tag before the game and it was good because we won," she said.
"I'd never been in a stadium before and never been on a team before [it was exciting].
"When the Panthers were playing, oh my gosh, there was a guy with a drum and a trumpet! It was so loud you could hear it from the other side of Sydney."
Teammate Ella Chung agreed the noise was deafening but in a good way.
"It felt good!" she said.
"We couldn't hear anything."
Teacher Chris Doyle said the kids all enjoyed the day out and were in awe of the crowd and players, especially the girls who had to cobble together a team at short notice.
Time will tell whether any of the OAGS champions will don the black and teal in the years to come but it was an experience they won't soon forget.
