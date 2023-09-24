Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Good News

Orange Anglican Grammar School students win NRL finals experience with Penrith Panthers

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
September 25 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Playing on the hallowed turf of Penrith Stadium in front of 20,000 adoring fans is an experience reserved for very few with some lucky Orange students among them.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.