'Extraordinary' winners revealed at 2023 Business Orange Awards

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 24 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 12:46pm
A celebrity host, spectacular performances, classic cars, and a record number of nominees took centre stage at the "phenomenal" 2023 Business Orange Awards.

