A celebrity host, spectacular performances, classic cars, and a record number of nominees took centre stage at the "phenomenal" 2023 Business Orange Awards.
More than 340 people attended the three-course banquet recognising industry excellence at Banksia Orange from about 6pm, Saturday.
Sound Squad, Hustle & Heart, Eli Stanford, and DJ Ben Chiarella provided entertainment. Anthony "Lehmo" Lehmann emceed the evening after flying in on Friday.
"The airport could be a bit closer to town. I don't know if you're expecting a big urban sprawl at some point," the comedian of "Utopia" fame said on arrival.
A convoy of more than two-dozen classic vehicles chauffeured guests to the venue, courtesy of Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club.
Business Orange president Dan Sutton described the glitzy, high-energy event as a "phenomenal" success.
"I'd like to congratulate all the nominees because we received a record number of submissions ... being a finalist is an extraordinary achievement in itself," he said.
"Well over 100" businesses across a diverse range of sectors were nominated for awards in 19 categories. The full list - and all nominees - are attatched below.
Diesel and Blue Doggie Daycare & Grooming took out the top gong as 2023 Outstanding Business of the Year - and was also recognised for excellence in innovation.
"Oh my god ... we are four years into this," founder and owner Danielle Hasse said.
"The people in this room know how bloody hard it is to run a small business. We started on September 1, 2019 and COVID hit in March 2020 ... it's been bloody hard.
"I couldn't be here without the incredible friends who've helped me along this journey."
Janine Lewis of Millthorpe Little Learning Centre was named outstanding employee of the year.
"A huge big thank you goes to my wonderful employers. Without you guys having such an amazing centre and building such a wonderful team to work with I wouldn't be the outstanding employee of the year," Ms Lewis said.
"This award really is for all of us because you guys are amazing, which is what makes me amazing as well."
Pamela Johnson of SpiritAbility took home the award for most outstanding young business leader in Orange.
" I wouldn't be a business leader if I didn't have an incredible team to lead," Ms Johnson said.
"I am so proud ... I have the most beautiful women who partner with me and our organization every single day, and the these are mums who sacrifice part of their selves working for their little babies."
Tim Mortimer of BNB Made Easy meanwhile took home the outright category win for outstanding business leader.
"What a journey. Many of you seen the journey that we've been on," Mr Mortimer said.
"We've built an incredible team and a business that really serves Orange, our guests, our clients and and our employees as well."
Best micro, small, and large business awards went to Lumiere Beauty, BNB Made Easy, and PmwPlus.
Orange and District Early Education Program (ODEEP) won employer of choice, community organisation went to Ronald McDonald House, the personal and lifestyle awards went to High Impact Martial Arts and Health Studio, excellence in professional services went to Health in Mind Orange, Choose Colour Darling took out the retail award, excellence hospitality and tourism went to Groundstone Cafe, and Integral Skills was recognised for manufacturing and industry.
Canobolas Kids Physio was named best start up business in Orange.
"People's Choice" awards went to JH Hair Artistry, Brad Collins Electrical and Refrigeration Pty Ltd, and Canobolas Family Pet Hospital.
Sponsors included Awcon, Banksia Orange, Newcrest, IND, SpiritAbility, Charles Sturt University, HIT105.9, Triple M, BNB Made Easy, Orange Credit Union, Life Pharmacy, Whiteley Ironside and Shillington, Clever Cookie Academy, CCT, Platinum Business Administration, The Central Western Daily, Gnoo Blas Classic Car Club, See Saw, and Orange City Council.
