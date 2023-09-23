Also new is the Lachlan Valley Cycle Trail which takes in more than 20 towns and villages including Forbes, Cowra, Eugowra, Gooloogong, Parkes and Canowindra. The full 345-kilometre route can be experienced in seven sections of about 50 kilometres. Stops include the Sculpture Down the Lachlan outdoor art trail and sites and graves relating to bushranger Ben Hall. The trail route is mostly flat and ideal for less experienced riders.