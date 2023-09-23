Cycling is booming in the Central West as riders move off off major roads and take advantage of new cycle trails, gravel routes and tours.
As well as offering breathtaking countryside, attractions and top-notch food and wine, towns like Orange, Bathurst, Parkes and Forbes are proving a magnet for riders.
Take Orange. It has established the Orange and Villages Bike Trail, a glorious 360-kilometre six-day cycling journey to wineries, cafes, farm-gates and restaurants. The 51-kilometre Orange, Millthorpe and Carcoar loop can be done in a day.
Nearby, the Parkes region has just launched new gravel cycle routes ranging from 20- to 120-kilometre loops, perfect for off-road cyclists. There are day and multi-day routes including the 55-kilometre Dish Loop to the CSIRO Parkes Observatory, where there's a lovely cafe for lunch.
The 163-kilometre Parkes to Trundle section visits the historic villages of Peak Hill and Trundle, where you can explore the historical Peak Hill Gold Mine and enjoy a cold drink at Trundle Hotel, the pub with the longest verandah in NSW.
Also new is the Lachlan Valley Cycle Trail which takes in more than 20 towns and villages including Forbes, Cowra, Eugowra, Gooloogong, Parkes and Canowindra. The full 345-kilometre route can be experienced in seven sections of about 50 kilometres. Stops include the Sculpture Down the Lachlan outdoor art trail and sites and graves relating to bushranger Ben Hall. The trail route is mostly flat and ideal for less experienced riders.
Bathurst has also launched a series of new cycling routes. There's the easy Bathurst River Loop through to the challenging Mount Panorama Loop, which takes in the famed motor racing circuit.
Lithgow's Seven Valleys region offers a range of tracks to suit all types of bikes, ages and abilities. You can take the leisurely cycle path around Lithgow, explore the region on the many gravel trails including the Bicentennial National Trail, or ride single-track courses at Lidsdale State Forest.
The best times to visit Central NSW for a cycling holiday are spring and autumn when the seasonal colours ignite the landscape. There are bike-friendly places to stay, bike shops and eateries right across the region.
