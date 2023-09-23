Backing business in Orange

Last night marked one of the biggest nights on the calendar in Orange.
The 2023 Business Orange Awards, which was held at the new Banksia Orange venue on the Mitchell Highway (check it out, it's sensational), was a wonderful way to celebrate the brilliant business community in our city.
From outstanding business leaders to brilliant community organisations, excellence in retail, innovation, manufacturing and industrial, hospitality and tourism, micro business, large business and professional services ... every aspect of business was covered off and celebrated.
Many have endured a tough few years on the back of COVID and now the pressures associated with the cost of living crisis gripping regional NSW.
But their fierce determination and doggedness to both continue to provide brilliant services for our city and support each other while doing it is a real testament to their character.
And last night certainly shone a bright light on that.
What it also shows is how important it is to back businesses, big and small, in Orange.
Supporting them means supporting and keeping jobs in our city.
Congratulations to all the winners, and to those who were nominated as well.
Take a look at this ...
I'm sure you'd be familiar with the brilliant work of both Central Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman.
Both have contributed to a broader, national project run by ACM - the publisher of this masthead - called Our Precious Things, which will run as International Day of Older Persons 2023 approaches. The project is designed to capture the wisdom and experience of Australia's unsung regional elders.
Using intimate portraits and audio recordings of the stories behind one cherished object selected by the subject, the photographers' keen eyes, skill, and deep knowledge of their communities captured the essence and voice of a special older local.
Jude snapped Uncle Tom Leonard, 83, at work on his beloved bowling green - you get the sense he's a real character - while Carla managed to capture 103-year-old Daphne Meyer beautifully at home at Orange.
If you want a small taste of what to expect from this outstanding photographic project, a special teaser video is now live showcasing some of what they captured.
Keep an eye out for the full project on Wednesday.
Thanks for reading.
Nick McGrath, editor
