Central Western Daily
Home/News/Education
Photos

Orange's 2023 year 12 students as kindergarten kids

Updated October 3 2023 - 9:03am, first published 7:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For most year 12 students the final year of their schooling life is about looking forward, even more so now that they have nearly put their Higher School Certificate exams behind them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.