For most year 12 students the final year of their schooling life is about looking forward, even more so now that they have nearly put their Higher School Certificate exams behind them.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
So we thought we'd change things up and take a look back a long way back.
These are the kindergarten class photos from Orange and district schools from 2011.
Over the coming weeks and months we'll begin to publish online photo galleries and socials pages in the newspaper from the graduation balls of Orange High School, James Sheahan Catholic High School, Kinross Wolaroi School, Orange Anglican Grammar School, Orange Christian School, and Canobolas High School.
Keep an eye out at www.centralwesterndaily.com.au for these galleries.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.