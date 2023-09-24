Right now in the Northern Territory, a fire is blazing across more than one million hectares - so large that emergency services in the region have called in extra crews from South Australia to join the fight against this and other fires.
Multiple emergency warnings have been issued in Queensland for out of control fires, while NSW is also experiencing unseasonably extreme fire weather.
This troubles me - it's only September, and our regional resources are already being stretched to capacity.
Over the past two decades, I have watched with concern as climate change has turbocharged disasters like these fires.
Climate change has claimed Australian lives, homes, our environment, and the collective welfare of communities across the country.
These communities have become collateral damage of the fossil fuel industry, as greenhouse gas emissions make our weather extreme and unpredictable.
We know about the role of climate change in extreme weather events, events that have cost our country so much, yet our leaders are making decisions that exacerbate it.
It is unbelievable that, while the world is burning (think Greece, Canada and Maui), our leaders are giving new fossil fuel projects the green light and continuing to give billions of dollars in subsidies to the polluting fossil fuel industry.
We must urgently reduce our emissions and include climate change in our environmental laws, or we are dooming future generations to an increasingly dangerous world.
We will never have enough ambulances or fire trucks to be at the bottom of every climate change-created cliff.
We need to admit that our emergency services, while brave and tireless in their efforts to protect Australians, simply cannot be everywhere at once.
Communities cannot be guaranteed support when they face supercharged weather systems and the disasters that come with them.
As we saw in the 2022 floods and the Black Summer bushfires, we are a nation of people who help our neighbours.
Had we not been, many more lives would have been lost. But we could be doing more to help communities help one another.
We must equip them with the necessary tools to protect themselves and enlist them in the fight for our future.
When someone enlists in our Defence Force, they are provided with the equipment, the training, and the resources they need to save lives and protect Australia.
We need to do the same for our communities as they face climate change. In fire-prone areas, communities need to be given basic firefighting equipment to use in an emergency. In flood-prone areas, communities need access to boats and basic rescue equipment.
Simple things, like ensuring people have free access to their local community hall so that they can connect with each other regularly can save lives in a crisis.
Communities also need to be given information such as locations of phone towers, water supplies, and other utilities that become vital in a disaster scenario.
I was living in Lake Conjola during Black Summer, and I witnessed firsthand how critical these assets were.
On New Year's Eve of 2019, the fires ramped up, and the community hall became a gathering point. Community members had to smash open the doors to pull out the internal fire hoses to extinguish spot fires around the building as no one had a key.
The toilets didn't work properly, accessibility ramps had fallen into disrepair, and we later found termite infestations and leaking roofs.
When power was eventually restored, local authorities deemed the electrical circuit board unsafe.
Community halls like this need to be used to be maintained. These critical assets should be free for community groups to use to build important connections.
We may not be able to control the climate-driven disasters we know are on their way, but we can control how we prepare communities, and what we do to limit the impact of future extreme weather events.
Communities need to be given the equipment and facilities to be an integral part of our national response to climate-induced extreme weather events rather than be forced to be horrified, powerless spectators.
Recent disasters in Canada, Maui, Greece, Spain, Algeria, and China have seen communities taking action to save themselves and crying out for a crackdown on the fossil fuels supercharging our climate.
We have got to take these pleas seriously and act with urgency.
It's time to enlist our communities to fight fires, floods, and the fossil fuel industry.
