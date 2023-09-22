A reckless high-speed car chase through Orange has landed the tearful driver in court.
Kerri Anne Drain of Woodward Street was unlicensed and on meth when she initiated the pursuit about 11pm, September 14. Her black Toyota Camry was unregistered.
Speeds reached about 120km/h and the vehicle was sighted travelling on the wrong side of the road, through a red light, and over a roundabout in the CBD.
Franklin Road, Endsleigh Avenue, Warrendine Avenue, Edward Street, Endsleigh Avenue, Gardiner Road, Sunny Crescent, Cecil Road, Kenna Street, and Coronation Drive were covered during the chase.
The 47-year-old eventually stopped on Thoopara Road. She tested positive for methamphetamine and was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station.
Drain fronted Orange Local Court on September 21 for sentencing, accompanied by police and wearing prison greens. She was supported by family from the public dock and cried through proceedings.
"I don't think she's been in Queensland long enough to forget police pursuits are illegal here," sentencing magistrate David Day said.
"It's a prevalent offense in Orange ... higher than anywhere else I've seen. It's just extraordinary."
The woman's solicitor said his client made a bad decision but has shown remorse for her actions.
"It's clearly a serious office given the speeds in a suburban areas ... she accepts that," he said.
"It was a spur of the moment decision. Clearly a very stupid decision."
Kerrie Anne Drain was convicted and placed on a nine month ICO. She is disqualified from driving for 12 months and required to complete 30 hours community service.
