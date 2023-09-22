Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Orange's biggest North Sydney Bears fan hoping for NSW Cup title

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 22 2023 - 6:02pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Peter Snowden, supporting the North Sydney Bears is a bit like having asthma.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.