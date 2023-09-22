For Peter Snowden, supporting the North Sydney Bears is a bit like having asthma.
"You get it as a kid and you've got it for life."
That's certainly the case for the life-long fan of the cult favourite club who attended his first game as a six-year-old in 1965.
"I went to every home match when I was a young man," he added.
Although he moved away from North Sydney in his 20s, the retired school teacher always made sure to venture back for as many games at "Bear Park" as possible.
"A day out at North Sydney Oval is just tribal footy at its best. Park football, good fun, 4000 people and drinking Bear Beer," Mr Snowden said.
"When me and my wife first started going out, we'd go down to Bear Park with all our friends. I've taken my children and it's just part of us. It's always been a good family club."
The last time the die-hard fan witnessed a Bears premiership of any kind in person was in 1992, a 28-14 win over Balmain in the reserve grade decider.
That was part of a three-peat for the seconds squad. Meanwhile, the first graders made the preliminary final four times during the 90s, but lost on each occasion.
"Norths haven't had a lot of success and people become bitter, but we don't," Mr Snowden said.
"We laugh alongside the lack of success and wait for a bit of joy."
This heartache culminated when the Bears played their final NRL game in 1999.
"I stopped following rugby league on the big stage when they kicked Norths out," Mr Snowden said.
"But I still followed the Bears. It's part of my DNA following Norths."
Although there's been much talk in the decades since about a Bears revival in one form or another, Mr Snowden hasn't got caught up in the hype.
"I'm not one of these people that believe we're definitely going to come back," he added.
"I'm not overly confident of ever having a return to the NRL."
And so, Mr Snowden is content with life in the NSW Cup.
That doesn't mean he wouldn't love to see their title drought broken and come Sunday, they'll have that chance.
Norths take on South Sydney in the reserve grade grand final and although Canowindra talent Regan Hughes won't be available through suspension, Mr Snowden was keen to watch in-person as his beloved Bears attempt to make history.
Along for the ride will be friend Dave Miller and Mr Snowden's 14-year-old grandson, both of whom are hoping for a Bunnies barrage.
"At least one of us will be disappointed driving home," he said with a smile.
So what would a grand final victory mean for the long-suffering Bears fan? Everything.
"Traditionally September was never in our calendar, so to make a grand final is really special," Mr Snowden said.
"To catch up with friends and celebrate a victory would be a wonderful thing for me."
The game kicks off at 3pm on September 24.
