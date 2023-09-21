On August 24 of this year, NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharp tabled the review of the Biodiversity Conservation Act 2016.
The report detailing the findings of the review chaired by Dr Ken Henry is now available for public scrutiny. Its findings are not encouraging.
The purpose of the review was to determine whether the Act is fit for purpose.
The Act was designed to ensure a healthy, productive and resilient environment. The panel found that the Act was not fulfilling its purpose.
The report stated that since the Act was implemented in 2017, native habitat continued to be destroyed at an increased rate, biodiversity continues to be threatened at escalating levels by feral weeds and introduced animal species.
Land clearing and inappropriate and poorly regulated development has continued to contribute to wildlife habitat destruction.
Over extraction and flow alteration has contributed to loss of river and wetland ecology. The effects of climate change on our biodiversity are becoming more apparent.
The report states if we are to seriously tackle the issue of large-scale biodiversity loss, we need to develop policies and practices that are "nature positive".
This means we need to move away from the idea of simply conserving what we have left to a reframing of biodiversity policy that emphasises the need to repair past damage and reverse biodiversity loss, putting nature on a path to recovery, so that living ecosystems can support future generations.
The panel considers this step necessary because our future economic health and community well being are dependent on having a healthy environment.
The Henry report has been welcomed by environmental groups, many of whom have been advocating a "nature positive" approach to land and water management for many years.
Most groups have had the experience of having environmental submissions either dismissed or ignored.
It has often been the case of the environment being given low priority below economic interests when determining developments.
There is hope that this will change if the nature positive approach is taken on board by the Government.
There is hope, as the world has moved on since 2016.
Governments, including ours are doing more to protect the environment. Let us hope the recommendations of the Henry report will further motivate our government to do what it takes to create a nature positive future for New South Wales.
