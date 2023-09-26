Julianne Garvin was more than just a lawyer; she was an "advocate" who always fought tooth and nail for her clients.
A "highly intelligent and hard-working woman", her daughter Jenianne Hall saw first hand the effort her mum put into work each and every day.
"She obviously never shared client information with us, but we could see how she put her heart and soul to get the right outcome for her clients," Mrs Hall said.
"She had the utmost integrity."
Mrs Garvin died on September 18 at the age of 76, a year-and-a-half after her husband Bob Garvin died aged 80.
The couple moved to Orange in 1970 when Mrs Garvin was still working as a maths teacher.
But shortly after, she had to resign to take care of their kids.
Never one to rest on her laurels, between 1979 and 1983 she went back to school and re-trained to as a lawyer.
Only now can Mrs Hall appreciate some of the sacrifices made by her parents during this time.
"Mum studied externally but when she finished her law degree, she actually had to move to Sydney with my two younger brothers to go to the College of Law for six months," she said.
"Every weekend we would either go to Sydney, they would come here or we would meet in the mountains. That was a pretty big commitment. I can only appreciate now how challenging that would have been."
Mrs Garvin began work at Baldock Stacy and Niven in 1985 and made her way up to partner by 1990.
In 2001, she ventured out on her own and begun Garvin's Solicitors to focus on family law. This is where she would work until her retirement in 2017.
"She definitely made the right decision (of switching careers) because she was very passionate and a really strong advocate," Mrs Hall added.
"She found retirement difficult initially because she was so committed to her clients."
On top of the passion her mother had for the art of law, it was her parents' love for each other that Mrs Hall will remember the most.
"When we were young, she had the very traditional homemaker role and then went back to work. When dad retired in 2013 he took on the cooking, shopping and mum was working," she said.
"It was obviously a very equal relationship and they've brought us up in that context."
