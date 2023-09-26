Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries

Tributes to Orange family lawyer Julianne Garvin

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated September 26 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Julianne Garvin was more than just a lawyer; she was an "advocate" who always fought tooth and nail for her clients.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.