Spring into the school holidays with Orange Regional Museum's program of fun workshops for children, young people, and families, inspired by our current exhibitions Inherit and Ribbons, Rides and Ring Events, and the digital installation The Birds of Australia STORYBOX in the south court.
For the littlies, there's a range of workshops to get crafty and curious.
The Best Cake in Show workshop repeats our popular model cake decorating workshop this time on Tuesday, September 26 at 10am.
Paper Puppets Take Flight! on Thursday, September 28 and Friday, October 6 at 10am gives children a chance to learn more about endangered native bird species by creating a flock of flying paper bird puppets.
We're also inviting children and their grown-ups to share in a special inter-generational workshop Ancestor Stories held on Tuesday, October 3 at 10am.
Accompanying adults will share a story about their life with their child and then work together to create an original illustration of that story using art materials supplied.
For older kids and teenagers, creative writing and craft workshops are perfect for buddying writers and engineers.
A 75-minute facilitated creative writing workshop Planting Poems, will guide young people in creating a series of nature-themed poems on Thursday, September 28 at 11am. Young writers will then use a typewriter to print the poem onto biodegradable seed paper ready for planting in their home garden.
Two Build Your Own Carousel workshops on Friday, September 29 at 10am and Thursday, October 5 at 11.30am will invite children aged 7 and over to build a paper carousel inspired by the current Ribbons, Rides & Ring Events exhibition.
Finally, families can join us for a Family Tour on Tuesday, September 26 at 11.30am and Thursday, October 5 at 10am, featuring a museum scavenger hunt and showbag making activity.
School holiday workshops and activities usually book out and tickets are selling fast, so head over to Orange Regional Museum's Eventbrite page to book your tickets today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.