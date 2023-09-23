Central Western Daily
What's on at the Orange Regional Museum this school holidays?

By Stephanie Bennett
Updated September 24 2023 - 9:36am, first published 8:00am
Spring into the school holidays with Orange Regional Museum's program of fun workshops for children, young people, and families, inspired by our current exhibitions Inherit and Ribbons, Rides and Ring Events, and the digital installation The Birds of Australia STORYBOX in the south court.

