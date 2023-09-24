The humble sausage roll has been blamed for a dramatic multi-car crash near Orange.
Driving toward Molong on the Mitchell Highway, a driver was reportedly distracted while eating the petrol station delicacy. He rear-end another vehicle at about 100km/h, pushing it into oncoming traffic.
The hungry man was trapped in his vehicle when it slid about 100 metres and landed in a ditch. He suffered a broken wrist and was taken to hospital in Orange after being extracted by emergency services.
Minor injures including chest pain and bleeding from the head were reported by at least four victims. The fate of the sausage roll is unknown.
About five grams of cocaine was found in the wreckage of the offending car. NSW Police were told this had been given to the driver as a 21st birthday gift.
The crash occurred about 7.25am on February 23, 2023. Details were revealed when negligent driving and drug possession charges came before Orange Local Court this week.
"Eating anything more than just a bit of chewing gum is quite dangerous," magistrate David Day said.
The negligent driving charge did not result in a conviction. The Central Western Daily has chosen not to name the driver.
