On Tuesday night, council approved the painting of the pots in Lords Place.
On Wednesday morning, three councillors lodged a rescission motion.
Such a rescission motion was totally in order according to council procedures.
That is why it's interesting to note the original trees were chopped down in the early hours of the morning before any councillor had an opportunity to lodge a rescission motion if he or she had wished to exercise such a right.
So who was responsible for giving the go-ahead to the contractor to chop down the trees in such a clandestine fashion?
Can we get an explanation as to why action was taken to chop down the trees before any councillor had an opportunity to lodge a rescission motion?
I presume the person responsible was an employee of council.
It is up to the councillors to expose this blatant act to circumvent proper council procedures and deny any councillor the right to lodge a rescission motion.
I can't remain silent any more.
Firstly, Lords Place - what a joke. Local businesses must be suffering. Parking is difficult and much reduced. With only one lane, traffic stops while vehicles reverse to park.
Secondly, McNamara Street - the pop-up shops are a failure. Only one is in use (at time of sending letter), the other is jammed with 'Vote Yes' posters. The seating is in poor condition and rarely used. I walk the street at least twice a day, five or six days a week between Moulder and Summer streets. Since it was built I have only seen a family of four using it when the snow cone shop was there. And, what purpose is lighting for over the carpark on the western side?
Have a look at the footpaths between Kite and Moulder. A goat track at best.
The axing of the seniors travel card and resources for regions program, stopping the Great Western Highway tunnel and scrapping the raising of the Wyangala dam wall in the NSW budget shows state government priorities lie on the other side of the Blue Mountains.
Hamstring the active kids vouchers hurts as well.
I hope our state MP can use his influence to reverse these decisions.
Now that warmer weather is with us, with hotter days forecast for this summer, I hope to see more advertising to promote safer swimming.
In recent years, the number of drownings at coastal beaches and inland lakes and rivers has increased.
I believe it's fair to state that even good swimmers can find themselves caught in coastal rips and in unexpected, river dangers.
Apart from a few, basic commonsense rules, good advertising will certainly help to raise safe swimming awareness.
For those who swim at our very good Aquatic Centre, this quote by Olympic swimmer Jodie Henry in 2004, may promote some discussion: "Swimming up and down a black line isn't the most interesting thing you could do."
Our federal government seems to think it is ok for rural and regional people to pay $2-a-litre for fuel.
Well, I would like to reassure them it is not.
$2-a-litre is a threshold where fuel excise taxes should be cut.
Efforts must be made to reduce the extra cost of living high fuel prices mean for regional communities.
But our government is sitting on its hands.
But what is more concerning, clearly economics will drive regular people to replace their gas guzzlers with a form of electric or hybrid cars.
I just wonder why this Labor government isn't doing what's required and building the infrastructure that our regional communities need to facilitate our regions so they may benefit from cheaper forms of travel.
Why have we not seen a mass rollout of electric charging stations in regional and rural communities?
Governments have a role, and this is clearly a domain which warrants their intervention.
Or is the lack of action simply further confirmation of my belief Labor doesn't do anything for the bush?
