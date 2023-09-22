More than 60 Orange businesses have been nominated for the region's prestigious business awards.
These businesses impressed a panel of independent judges making the final nominations for the awards on September 23, amid decade-high entries this year.
Named across 16 huge categories, Business Orange president, Dan Sutton said the awards night will showcase a "dynamic landscape" of thriving enterprises in the one room.
"The volume of finalists for each category shows just how close the quality of submissions were this year," he said.
"It is a testament to the growing strength of Business Orange and of the resilience and excellence in businesses across all industries in the Orange region."
This year's People's Choice Awards category also includes all-new sections Orange's Favourite Tradie, Orange's Favourite Business. and Orange's Customer Service Stars.
Online voting for those categories will open from Tuesday, August 22, via a poll on the Business Orange website.
Kudos to the 2023 Business Orange Awards finalists listed below:
Tickets to the 2023 Business Orange Awards go on sale from Tuesday, August 22, where winners will be announced during an evening of distinguished guests at the Banksia by Union Bank all-new venue.
To emcee the event, renowned comedian Anthony 'Lehmo' Lehmann will play host to a crowd of more than 300 people dressed to the nines.
"The gala night is a celebration of business in the Orange region, not just those who were able to make a submission to be judged," Mr Sutton said.
The gala night is a celebration of business in the Orange region ... you're welcome to attend to show your support for the other finalists, do some networking, or just enjoy a night out.- Business Orange president, Dan Sutton on 2023 awards night.
"These nights provide an environment of great food, phenomenal entertainment and most importantly, a large group of people that are all collaborating to see the Orange region prosper.
"Whether you're a finalist or not, you're welcome to attend to show your support for the other finalists, do some networking, or just enjoy a night out with other business owners and operators."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.