The 2023 Western Women Rugby League (WWRL) season is upon us and Vipers are set for another big season with five teams taking to the field.
We have gone through the squads and plucked out some names we think fans should be keeping an eye on as the season progresses.
So without further ado here are the five (plus a few more) names to watch.
Clearly relishing the full-contact sporting world at inside centre with rugby union this year, Brisbane will play the debut tape all over again - but this time, for league.
Voted Players' Player by her Emus teammates, Brisbane also managed to scoop the club's esteemed Dave and Di Greatbatch Women's Player of the Year Award for 2023.
Brisbane's footwork could be likened to the phrase 'blink and you'll miss it', with the quick-stepper able to find pockets alongside a pace most player's struggle to keep up with.
Opens coach Ryan Prevett hasn't been in the job long but told the Central Western Daily Holly Jones had stood out at training.
Jones plays for Orange City during winter but is no stranger to the 13-person code, having previously represented Woodbridge.
She enjoyed a strong 2023 at hooker and was named in the NSW Country Corelllas side, making her a valuable part of the Vipers line-up.
Lyden is probably the one player on this list who needs absolutely no introduction.
A legend of the Orange sporting scene across both footy and netball, Lyden will once again line-up for Vipers opens team.
She's represented the Philippines in rugby sevens as well as ACT Brumbies in Super W alongside her many achievements with Orange Hawks, Emus and Vipers.
The veteran will be key to Vipers' hopes of emerging with any silverware come late November.
When you score hat-tricks in the grand final it's hard to be left off any 'players to watch' list.
The above is exactly what Georgie Barrett and Paige Bohringer did in the 2022 under 16s decider against Woodbridge.
The duo both made the under 18s NSW Combined Catholic Colleges side and enjoyed strong league tag season for Orange CYMS and Molong Bulls respectively.
We can say with confidence the two halves will be a key cog in the Vipers under 18s side in 2023.
Female footy is enjoying a boom in Orange at the moment and with that in mind we asked under 12s coach Wayne Hill who from the youngest age group are set for big seasons.
Mackenzie Thornberry-Ruddy, Clancy Simmons and Tessa Hill all made NSW school touch football teams and pose an attacking threat for opposing sides.
Coach Hill also said Grace Goodlock and Quincy Roberts are players Viper fans should keep an eye on as the season progresses.
