Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch

Five Vipers players to watch in 2023 Western Women Rugby League

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 22 2023 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 Western Women Rugby League (WWRL) season is upon us and Vipers are set for another big season with five teams taking to the field.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.