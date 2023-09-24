Mitch Morrissey was open in saying he would be voting 'no' at the upcoming Voice referendum.
The Orange man was also fine to admit that most, if not all racists would be on his side of the debate.
"I certainly don't think racist people are voting 'yes'," he said.
"There are a lot of people on the 'yes' side who are moderate, reasonable people. But unfortunately there's people on the 'yes' side as well who are extremists."
Mr Morrissey decided early on in the campaign he would vote 'no'. This is despite him saying he believes Indigenous recognition in the Constitution is long overdue.
"I was 'yes' to the recognition and always have been to that and I don't know why that hasn't happened," he said.
When people around the country take to the polls, they will be presented with a single question.
The ballot paper will ask if they support an alteration to the Constitution 'to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice'.
Herein lies Mr Morrissey's first reasoning for his opposition to the Voice.
He said the question should have been split into two parts; the first asking to recognise Indigenous Australians as the first Australians and the second to determine if an advisory body (Voice) would be established in the Constitution.
"Once I knew it would be two questions tied together ... as time went on my 'no' position firmed," he added.
The word 'divisive' has been thrown around a lot during the past few months, largely from voters on the 'no' side.
When Mr Morrissey was asked for the first time why he would vote 'no', he immediately said: "I just honestly think it's divisive.
"I just don't think it's the solution."
He then pointed to the record number (11 out of 227) of Indigenous MPs currently sitting in federal parliament as a reason to vote 'no'.
"We already have Indigenous representation in the parliament. We've got more Indigenous MPs in the parliament than we ever had before," he said.
"Why aren't we listening to them, why do we need something in the Constitution to listen to Indigenous Australians. It just doesn't make sense to me."
Polling figures released by Ipso and YouGov indicated 80 per cent of Australia's Indigenous population supported the Voice, but the overall population was split 50-50.
The most recent ACM survey showed 60 per cent of overall respondents to the various regional mastheads across NSW - including the Central Western Daily (67 per cent), Western Advocate (68 per cent) and Daily Liberal (80 per cent) - planned to vote 'no'.
While there is no formal job description for an MP, the parliament of Australia website said a member was "expected to be a spokesperson for local interests; an ombudsman and facilitator who deals with concerns about government matters; a law maker; an examiner of the work of the government and how it spends the money it raises from taxation; and a contributor to debates on national issues.
"If a member has been elected with the support of a political party, they are also expected to participate in party activities."
Mr Morrissey largely avoided the rebuttal that MPs were elected to parliament to represent their towns and cities, rather than Indigenous Australians in general.
He instead focused on the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Commission (ATSIC) project which was scrapped in 2004 with bipartisan support.
"I see what you're saying, but the key point comes back to how's it going to work," Mr Morrissey said.
"It was obviously not working and there were issues with it. If (the Voice) is in the Constitution, you can't get rid of it."
An article published by the Australian National University stated while ATSIC and the Voice had some similar elements, they were not the same.
ATSIC combined representative and administrative roles and elected Indigenous representatives could identify funding priorities, formulate, and implement policy and plans. The Voice can not.
"Much has been learned from the experience of ATSIC and so the structure of the Voice will be different," it read.
"The Voice will not deliver government programs. It will be a representative body that makes representations to parliament and the government on law and policy that affect Indigenous Australians. This more limited role will avoid the structural complications that ATSIC faced."
Another argument often used by those on the 'no' side was the matter of equality and once again, he thought a Voice to Parliament would divide the country.
Mr Morrissey questioned why any one particular group of Australians needed a Constitutional voice.
"Shouldn't we all have a voice equally? I just want everyone to be equal. I think we all need to be equal and be treated the same."
The Closing the Gap strategy was introduced in 2008 as a way to lessen the divide between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and non-Indigenous Australians in matters such as health and education.
Nationally, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander males born in 2015-2017 are expected to live to 71.6 years and females to 75.6 years, and non-Indigenous males and females to 80.2 years and 83.4 years respectively.
Although Mr Morrissey claimed to want "everyone to be equal", he was asked if he acknowledged that Aboriginal Australians were inherently disadvantaged as a result of damage caused by white Australians over many generations.
"I don't disagree," he added.
"This is not an attack, this is just stating what happens. We already are spending billions of dollars on Indigenous affairs."
Hundreds of people marched from Cook Park to Robertson Park on September 17 in support of the 'yes' vote.
In speaking to the Central Western Daily, there was a thought amongst marchers that although it wasn't clear-cut how a Voice to Parliament would work in practice, there would not be a negative outcome as a result.
Mr Morrissey was asked if he believed there would be negative impacts should the 'yes' vote succeed.
"The problem is once it's in the Constitution, all of a sudden we've got all sorts of alarm bells with the High Court and we could literally become less productive in solving issues," he said.
"I know there are arguments from legal experts on both sides. There are legal experts who say it's fine and some who say it will cause gridlock in the courts."
At the end of July, a group of eight judges, including one who previously sat on the High Court of Australia, penned an open letter which advocated that a Voice to Parliament would not pose legal risks.
"If successful, the referendum on the Voice will not diminish the influence of anyone," a section of the letter wrote.
"But it will help to correct an historic wrong. It will give recognition, and a voice, to those who for thousands of years owned and lived in balance with this land, only to have their rights to it disregarded during the centuries which have followed settlement from other lands."
As well as the argument the referendum should have been split into two questions, Mr Morrissey believed the biggest factor which could let the government down was it seemed, he says, the Voice was "all they want to talk about".
"I actually think the timing of it is hurting it because there's too many other problems going on at the moment," he added.
"The reality is that most people don't really care, because they've got so much pressure in other aspects of life. It's almost a bit of resentment now."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese defended the government's focus on the Voice and said it was "doing the lot".
"When we talk about budgets, there's been a whole lot of money put into Indigenous affairs, it clearly hasn't been effective, the system hasn't worked up to now and so that's why we need to do better," the Prime Minister told Triple M radio station on Wednesday.
Overall, Mr Morrissey said he was not opposed to an advisory body "if it was set up the right way".
"I feel like baking it into the Constitution and working out what they'll do after that isn't the right way to go," he added.
"I think that's what a lot of people are concerned about."
The vote will take place on Saturday, October 14.
