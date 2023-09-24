Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Orange man Mitch Morrissey will vote no to Voice referendum

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
September 25 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mitch Morrissey was open in saying he would be voting 'no' at the upcoming Voice referendum.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.