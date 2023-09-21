Freya Bryant only started playing rugby league three years ago but on the weekend she will don the sky blue jersey for NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSWCCC).
Bryant will line-up for the under 16s side who play at the Australian Secondary Schools Championships in Port Macquarie from September 23-25.
She is joined by Orange High School's Ravai Tulevu who will play in the NSW Combined High Schools (NSWCHS) under 15s boys team.
Tulevu needs no introduction having excelled at both touch football and the 13-man code, including a dominant display for Bloomfield Tigers in the Group 10 under 15s grand final last Saturday (September 16).
Bryant said she first tried the sport when some friends joined Vipers rugby league club.
"This is my third year," she said.
"I've played touch football since under 10s and some friends from there wanted to join Vipers so I decided to just go along.
"I tried out last year so I always knew I was going to do it again. A couple of my friends were doing it so I thought I'd give it a crack and see how it goes.
"Last year I only made it as far as the Southern Country team."
The James Sheahan Catholic High School student said she had grown into the sport in the past year.
"I'm not quite sure [what got me over the line]," she said.
"The talent is just continually increasing with the amount of girls playing the sport so it was quite different compared to last year.
"I wasn't playing with the players I usually play with so I was able to really standout a bit more."
NSWCCC will open their tournament against NSWCHS before playing Western Australia and NSW Combined Independent Schools (NSWCIS).
As part of their preparations the team had a two-day training camp in Newcastle where they had the opportunity to tour the Newcastle Knights facilities and watch their NRLW match against Sydney Roosters.
The centre said she was still feeling a bit nervous but ready to get stuck in.
"I'm excited, a little nervous as well," she said.
"It's nerve wracking coming up against the other sides but I think it will be a really good experience.
"Every year CHS is very strong from what I've heard."
Mother Camilla Bryant said it was fantastic to see sporting opportunities opening up for girls.
"It's a big honour," she said.
"I'm pretty proud that she's been able to do this. Back in my day I just used to play hockey. I never would have dreamed of playing tackle football."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.