Freya Bryant and Ravai Tulevu named in NSW combined schools rugby league teams

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated September 21 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:04pm
Freya Bryant only started playing rugby league three years ago but on the weekend she will don the sky blue jersey for NSW Combined Catholic Colleges (NSWCCC).

