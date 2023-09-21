Factory Espresso Comedy: Lehmo and Dave O'Neil. You know Lehmo from ABC Radio's Grandstand, The Project, AFL comedy quiz show and the Beep Test, he also stars in Utopia. If you don't know Dave O'Neil, you certainly know his face. He's one of Australia's most recognisable stand-up comics. The pair are coming to Factorie Espresso on Friday, at 6.30pm. Tickets are $60, but get in quick there's only 18 left. Get them here.

