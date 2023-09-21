Factory Espresso Comedy: Lehmo and Dave O'Neil. You know Lehmo from ABC Radio's Grandstand, The Project, AFL comedy quiz show and the Beep Test, he also stars in Utopia. If you don't know Dave O'Neil, you certainly know his face. He's one of Australia's most recognisable stand-up comics. The pair are coming to Factorie Espresso on Friday, at 6.30pm. Tickets are $60, but get in quick there's only 18 left. Get them here.
Bandaluzia the Grace of Flamenco at the Orange Regional Conservatorium. Join the journey through this unique and incredible art-form by some of Australia's most revered flamenco artists. The concert goes from 6.30 to 7.30pm on Friday. Tickets are $40 for an adult. Get them here.
Drag trivia and Karaoke: The crazy queens from Phish and Phreak Productions will host a trivia and karaoke night at The Blind Pig Plenty of prizes all night. Book your tickets now for just $5. But hurry, there's only a few left!
Phish Phreak return to Orange Drag Night: The incredible Queens from Canberra are back for another night of naughty. Join Toni Kola, Vicki Cox'ard and Oxy-Codiene for a fun night of camp, costume and clap-ping. Tickets are just $30 and the fun starts at 8pm at the Blind Pig. Tickets here.
Megan Woods at the Greenhouse Cocktail Bar: Playing all your favourite hits to sing-along to. Enjoy a cocktail and some live music from 7pm.
Business Orange Awards: All of Orange big business will be at the Business Orange Awards at Banksia on Saturday night. The event will be MCed by Anthony "Lehmo" Lehhman and will include an evening of live entertainment will accompany the awards. Tickets are sold out, but hopefully you got your hands on one!
Natash Gan at Parrot Gin Distillery: Iconic Australian designer Natasha Gan is having a exclusive preview of her new fashion line at Parrot Distillery. These playful, bold and sophisticated style use quality fabrics and prioritise a flattering fit. Tickets are limited. It's from 6pm to 10.30pm. Tickets are $100 and include an arrival cocktail, finger food, pizza, drinks, live entertainment and a donation to the Orchard. More details here.
Family fun try dragon boating: Always wanted to try your hand at dragon boating? Now is the time. Special sessions are from 10.30am on Sunday mornings and there will be a sausage sizzle after the last session to celebrate the effort. You can join the club at any time.
