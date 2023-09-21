A Summer Street bank building where closure had been on the cards for more than a decade will officially shut its doors.
However, the company behind the move insisted the decision would not result in any job losses.
In 2008, Finance Sector Union campaign director Chris Gambian says it was far fetched to think Westpac and St George branches would both remain in Orange following their merger.
At the time, the banks made assurances that both branches would remain and cited a need to support large and differing customer bases.
"Anyone who lives in western NSW knows that's pretty far fetched," Mr Gambian previously said.
"They will keep the branches open for a couple of years but once they have integrated their systems and operations one of the branches will close."
Those concerns have now - at least partially - been realised.
A statement issued on behalf of the Westpac Group confirmed the St George branch would be moving into 195 Summer Street, the same building where Westpac is currently located. This meant its current location at 183 Summer Street would close.
"Our St George customers in Orange will have access to all the services they have today, supported by all the same people," a spokesman said.
They added there would be no job losses as a result.
The spokesman pointed to Lismore, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga, Albury and Tamworth where similar mergers already occurred.
Westpac Group CEO Peter King previously stated the co-location approach was undertaken when two buildings were situated "very close together".
"This maintains a physical presence for customers and signals a long-term investment in these communities, while reducing footprint duplication in the same location," Mr King said.
A Senate inquiry into bank closures has begun after referral to the Rural and Regional Affairs Committee.
Orange's Westpac building has been closed since September 4 for renovations. St George will officially change location on October 4.
