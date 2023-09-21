Orange District Softball Association (ODSA) is on a recruitment drive ahead of the new season with president Darren Keed encouraging people to give the sport a try.
ODSA is hosting a come and try day at the Sir Jack Brabham softball diamonds on Saturday, September 23.
The day will be split into two sessions, one for kids in the morning and one for adults in the afternoon.
Lack of experience is no barrier with basic skills like catching, throwing and hitting to be demonstrated by coaches as well as plenty of practice running around bases.
Keed said the association was keen to add to its ranks and said softball was perfect sport for those just starting out.
"Kids and adults should try softball because it's an excellent inclusive game," he said.
"People of all ages can participate.
"It's fantastic for teamwork and hand-eye coordination. It is also fantastic for developing your self confidence.
"People of all ages, give their time to play, coach and umpire throughout our season. Without our supporters and volunteers, our association wouldn't be as strong as it is.
"We are looking to grow and advocate for the game of softball."
ODSA is particularly looking for interested families, wanting to learn and play the game of softball for the upcoming 2023/2024 season.
Orange has two softball clubs - Cardinals and Bletchington.
The association regularly sends teams to junior state championships and for the first time ever was able to field a team in the opens men's category in 2023.
They also boast current Australian representatives Ky Hurst and Jack Besgrove.
ODSA come and try day schedule
