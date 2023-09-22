Routinely hosting some of the biggest names in the comedy business, one Orange cafe can finally release a multi-month-long secret from its vault.
Nick Gleeson's cafe by day and laughs centre by night, the Factory Espresso Comedy owner confirms two "mega stars" are ready to unleash their best material in the coming weeks.
One of those major names to return after four-years is none other than his own brother, funny man Tom Gleeson.
"I was his guest audience for 30-years, where he'd be ripping pieces off me and leaving me demoralised, so I've been happy to support him in his career," Nick Gleeson said.
"We're brothers, so it's always 'shit-canning at its best' like any siblings, but we also have a deep admiration and love for one another.
"Even though he did write 'dear bro, without you my career would be exactly the same, love, bro' on a hard quiz mug I asked him to sign."
All jokes (ironically) aside, Mr Gleeson said as renowned a figure as his brother is, the 49-year-old comedian willingly chose Orange for its embracing and high-energy crowd.
Before kicking off his Australian Gear tour - featuring a stint at Melbourne Comedy Festival among a list of other esteemed venues and events - performing in the Central West was a must for Tom Gleeson.
"[Tom's] very excited about it, because he knows this room is good with a great reputation," the cafe owner said.
"Comedians sign-up for the audience, and we've got massive names coming to our community because they have a great time and they enjoy themselves here.
"We've got a really educated crowd, they get it and they understand it, so comedians are getting these really fun and warm audiences that they want to return to, time and time again."
The proof could be in the pudding with Peter Helliar, too, with the second of the two comical mega stars also booking another one-night-only set at Factory Espresso Comedy.
Tom Gleeson will roll in for two shows with October 26 and 27 appearances, while Helliar - who performed in the colour city back in 2018 - is locked-in for a November 11 show.
Two mega stars dipping into the Orange pot within mere weeks of one another, keeping this announcement in the vault has been a torturous task for the Factory boss.
"We're very, very excited to host them both," Nick Gleeson said, "so it's been nothing short of torment having to hang onto these two big secrets for so long.
"I also promise [to deliver] a good intro for Tom on the night. Last time he was here I said I 'loved him like a brother'."
Tickets will be made available via the cafe's exclusive mailing list from 9.45am on Wednesday, September 27.
For priority access, subscribe to the mailing list via the Factory Espresso website, where ticket links will be distributed via email.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.