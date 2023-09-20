Central Western Daily
LifetimesFaith | Why excellence matters and effort counts

By Malcolm Rankin
September 21 2023 - 8:42am
If you are wanting wisdom, one of the best places to find out what that looks like is to read the book of Proverbs. Proverbs as found in the Good Book. For example: 'Lazy hands make a man poor, but diligent hands bring wealth.'

