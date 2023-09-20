If you are wanting wisdom, one of the best places to find out what that looks like is to read the book of Proverbs. Proverbs as found in the Good Book. For example: 'Lazy hands make a man poor, but diligent hands bring wealth.'
This proverb informs of what is the way to go about what you do. If you are slack in how you approach your work, you end up poorer for it as a person.
That compares with approaching work in a way to do the best you can. That is, be diligent in how you approach the things you have to do or manage.
A good work ethic builds character and trust with your employer or if in business with those you provide a service to. You also prove helpful around the house. Washing up anyone!
Lazy hands make minimal effort to do the right thing. Often, 'good enough' or 'near enough' is seen as fine. This attitude does not endear the worker to the boss or client; or the husband to the wife, if things are half done or near enough.
You do not have to look far to see human beings are lazy by nature. Quality does matter to consumers and clients. Effort counts.
What describes a good work ethic, that builds a good reputation, is diligence. Diligence is doing work in reasonable time frames (like not allowing the dishes to pile up) and doing work well, reliably, completely, and honestly.
Excellence matters. Wealth comes from it. Not just money only, but also a good character and name, which others respect and appreciate.
Another proverb in the Good Book reads, 'The wages of those who live rightly bring them life, bring them reward; but the income of the wicked will bring them down, bring them punishment.'
Living rightly in the Good Book is to be understood as living by faith in God. This naturally leads to a meaningful life, to a worthwhile future. This is what Jesus had in mind when he said, "I came that they may have life and have it abundantly."
In his death and rising from the dead, Jesus made it possible for a person to have both quantity of days, (eternal life beyond what you can ever imagine), but also to enjoy a quality of life, an abundant life, experiencing love, joy, and peace and the self-control needed to deal with the tendency to laziness.
Jesus compared the life He gives like water that quenches thirst. It is a gusher that satisfies the soul and heart and mind even when life is challenging. This gusher includes the getting of wisdom beyond our years because it is God given.
