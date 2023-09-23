Lottie is an artist, business-owner and influencer based in Trangie west of Dubbo. She's the mum to two beautiful boys. Lottie is the founder of The Studio, Trangie which started as a small art studio for her to harness her hobby and has turned into a Trangie institution over the last five years.
You can find Lottie at @thestudiotrangie or @lottieraeart
What do you love about the Central West?
Trangie is the perfect combination of small-town community vibes but is big enough to have all the services we need.
I love that you can walk into the grocery store on any given day and be able to chat with someone you know.
It's hard to get lonely in a town like Trangie!
What was your inspiration for starting your business?
In 2018, I was working in a pretty basic admin role, 25 years old, I'd just given birth to the first of my two boys and was just plugging along. One Tuesday at work I found out I'd lost my job.
A good friend told me I should buy a derelict building in town (and I'd just inherited some money from my angel grandma Mausie) so I took the wildest leap and bought it.
That's when The Studio was born. My husband and I did all the work at first, to make my art studio, but once I started painting, trying to make my dream happen (and selling my paintings way too cheap), it became very obvious the space I had created was a space others wanted to enjoy too. I had this little coffee machine in the corner and people would be like "Oh, I'll have a coffee with you". So we decided to open a cafe.
It was so basic, but with the love of our incredible community, it started to grow legs. There were months when I was literally working seven days a week on my own juggling my family and married to a farmer so the hustle and hard work was real. My art was totally on the back burner.
I slowly started to introduce stock to try and gather a bit more income. I think we started out with six candles and a few packets of incense then when it was sold I would buy 12 candles and a few more packets of incense.
We finally got to the stage where I could hire a few friends for a few casual days. Fast-forward four years, we're a fully-fledged shop and cafe and I have time for my art again!
What's the secret to being a successful business owner and mother?
There is no secret. The hard truth is it's chaos and a balancing act. I feel like in order to make it work you have to have a balanced love for both (and a very supportive husband!)
What's something you're working on improving?
We are always working on improving. At this exact moment, we are really focusing on updating our procedures and policies to improve productivity and staff retention.
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Eat your veggies and be kind to your mother.
Business: Mac Valley Couriers. Literally changed my life when I found out you could just text them to pick stuff up from Dubbo and you get it the same day. I never have to go to Dubbo anymore.
Place to eat Nevertire Hotel- specifically the chilli chicken burger
Event to attend Narromine Dolly Parton Festival on the October Long Weekend
Hidden Gem Trangie Golf Club on a Friday afternoon in summer
Love this content? Check out The Catch-Up newsletter, it drops in your inbox every Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.